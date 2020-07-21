REIDSVILLE Ella R. Moore, 78, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.

