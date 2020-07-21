JUNE 9, 1931 - JULY 19, 2020 James Edward Moore, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday night, July 19, 2020, with his daughter, Kim, by his side, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Moore was born June 9, 1931 in Reidsville, NC, to the late Ellis and Sally Collins Moore. He was a Korean War US Navy veteran who served on the USS Wiltsie and a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills. Mr. Moore loved farming and loved his family. He is survived by his four children, Linda Chandler (Chris) of Richmond, VA, Kim Walker (Ed) of Hopewell, VA, Jeff Moore (Sherry) of Richmond, VA, and Vicki Moore; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved canine companion, "Rosy." Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288
