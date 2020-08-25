Rachel Atkins Moore, 83, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Hospital in Eden, NC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private service. A native of Mayodan, she was a daughter of the late Terry and Clemmie Goins Atkins and had lived in Reidsville most of her adult life. Mrs. Moore was a retired employee of Chase Precision Metals, formerly GTE Sylvania, and was a member of East Side Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Ralph Leo Moore, and by her brothers and sisters. Surviving is her son; Greg Moore (Babbi) of Eden, daughter; Kim M. Ingle (Bobby) of Wentworth, grandchildren; Chris Moore (Stacie), Cami Gunn (Cam), Kristen Duncan, and Tyler Ingle, great-grandchildren; Lily Moore, Judah and Addie Gunn. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family and you may pay your condolences and sign the register at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
