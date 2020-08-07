DECEMBER 26, 1932 - AUGUST 4, 2020 Helen Craven Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL due to complications from Covid-19. She was born on December 26, 1932 in Ramseur, North Carolina to Charles Braxton and Ellen McAlister Craven. Helen graduated with a music degree from Elon College, where she met Joe Morris in the college choir. They were married in 1955. Over the years, the small-town girl from North Carolina would see much of the world, raise two sons and enjoy many lifelong associations and friendships. Helen's passion for music was well known. She taught piano, was a veteran church organist, and enjoyed playing even until recently always leading with "New York, New York." She loved meeting new people and learning new things and was comfortable sharing her points of view. Helen belonged to numerous organizations, from the Scottish St. Andrew's Society to her neighborhood garden club, and she was charter member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Pensacola. Though she relished living in places like Spain, Panama and California, she was always proud to tell people, "I'm from North Carolina." Helen was preceded in death by husband Joseph Clifton Morris, eldest son Joseph Clifton Morris Jr., and brother Charles Howard Craven. Survivors include her son David Charles Morris and his wife Brenda of Atlanta, brother James M. Craven of Oak Island, NC, and grandson Joshua Charles Morris of Archdale, NC. The family is adhering to social distancing guidelines and will not be gathering for a memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elon University or Northminster Presbyterian Church. Helen will be buried at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.