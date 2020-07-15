KERNERSVILLE Robert "Bob" D. Morris, III, 68, died Monday, July 13, 2020. A service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 17 at Westminster Gardens in the Colonial Mausoleum, 3601 Whitehurst Rd. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.

