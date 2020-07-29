JANUARY 1, 1944 - JULY 25, 2020 Greensboro Ben D. Morrison passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Ben was born on January 1, 1944 in Greensboro. He is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Franklin Morrison and Minnie Welborn Morrison. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Morrison; daughter, Courtney Morrison (Shawn Greenstreet) and grandchildren, Julian and Brooke. He is also survived by sisters, Becky Aydelette (Wilson), Janie Wolfe (Marshall) and brother Don Morrison (Nancy). There will be a private graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park. All COVID -19 restrictions will be observed and in place. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Special Olympics NC, 3409-B West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Morrison family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.