JANUARY 1, 1944 - JULY 25, 2020 Greensboro Ben D. Morrison passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Ben was born on January 1, 1944 in Greensboro. He is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Franklin Morrison and Minnie Welborn Morrison. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Morrison; daughter, Courtney Morrison (Shawn Greenstreet) and grandchildren, Julian and Brooke. He is also survived by sisters, Becky Aydelette (Wilson), Janie Wolfe (Marshall) and brother Don Morrison (Nancy). There will be a private graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park. All COVID -19 restrictions will be observed and in place. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Special Olympics NC, 3409-B West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Morrison family.

