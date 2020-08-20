JULY 1, 1998 - AUGUST 13, 2020 Bailey Morton, age 22, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 13th from a traffic accident in Greensboro, NC. She was the daughter of Allen and Sharon Morton in Greensboro, NC. A visitation for family will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home at 5926 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, NC. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Bailey Morton was a native of Greensboro, NC. She graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 2017. She recently had given birth to a beautiful baby boy, Malic Malone Jones, on June 24, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Allen and Sharon Morton of Greensboro, NC; her older brother, Brandon and his wife Samantha; her little brother, William Morton of Greensboro, NC; grandmothers, Barbara Lewis and Jayne Browning; her uncle, Andy Lewis; aunts, Allison Morton, Courtney Morton Ragsdale, and Colby Morton; her cousins, Daniel Brand, Garret Brand, Martin Brand and Austin Brand, all natives of Greensboro, NC; and the father of her baby, Phillip Jones of Spartanburg, SC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
