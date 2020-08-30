JANUARY 6, 1953 - AUGUST 26, 2020 BROWNS SUMMIT Gary Melvin Neudecker, 67, an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Gary was born on January 6, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Melvin Ernest Neudecker and the late Lorraine (Landis) Neudecker. He retired from the ink business after nearly 45 years in 2017. He loved to fish with his grandchildren, the occasional cold Pabst Blue Ribbon and cigar, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Janet Neudecker; son, Scott (Molly Weismiller) Neudecker of Browns Summit, NC; daughter, Kristine (Andrew) Britten of Cedar Point, NC; daughter Lisa (Jason) Smith of Stokesdale, NC; nine grandchildren: Jacob, Nathan, Owen, Ryleigh, Paige, Samuel, Abigail, Canaan, and another due in March 2021; brother, Steven (Patricia) Neudecker, of Hawthorn Woods, IL; beloved dog, Maggie; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. Funeral pandemic guidelines will apply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, or the SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
