OCTOBER 27, 1931 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 Bobbie Yvonne McKinney Odell, 87, of Eden, went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Brian Center of Eden. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence in Eden. Bobbie was born in Mt. Holley, NC on October 27, 1931, a daughter of George Washington McKinney and Wilmer Gardner McKinney, both deceased. She was retired from Burlington Industries. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Delbert Odell; her daughter, Kathy Robinette, and her sisters, Lois Jacobs and Loraine Cummings. She is survived by her children, Mike Odell and wife Toni of Eden, Cheryl Smothers of Winston-Salem, Donna Manuel and Patti White, both of Eden; her siblings, Neil McKinney and wife Gloria of Mt. Holley, Nancy Ferstle and husband David of Texas, Frank McKinney of Mt. Holley, Jimmy McKinney and wife Pat of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Michael Odell and wife Michelle, Amy Phelps and husband Neil, Melissa White, Tim Jones, Larry White and wife Sarah, Christopher Bailey, Ashley Thomas, Stacy Hanks and husband Todd, Brandun Smothers, Justin Manuel; and her 30 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to Central Baptist Church, 404 E. Meadow Road, Eden, NC 27288. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.