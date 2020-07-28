WAKE FOREST Barbara "Bobbie Jean" Oliver Jessee, 76, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family.

