SEPTEMBER 22, 1935 - JULY 28, 2020 George Edgar Paire, age 84, of Siler City died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Mr. Paire was born on September 22, 1935, in Gaston County, NC, the son of Robert M. and Pauline Morgan Paire. He was a retired Attorney and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Law School. George was a member of both Piney Grove United Methodist Church and Rocky River Friends Meeting. George loved fishing, golf and western reading. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. George had a strong faith in God and loved teaching Sunday school, telling stories and loved animals. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John M. Paire. He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Gale Clark Paire; son, John M. Paire II and wife, Elizabeth; daughters: Leslie Hunt and husband, Tommy; Kathryn Cox and husband Tim; Carol Shackleford and husband, David; Kimberly Watson and husband, David; and Laura Combs and husband, Ricky; brothers: Zeke G. Paire and Robert M. Paire, Jr; grandchildren: Jessica M. Balog, Crystal N. Belvins, Josh and Joe Hunt, Katie Tribble, Meredith Cox, Caleb Sizemore, Adam and Andrew Watson, and Jesse Lucas; and 9 great grandchildren A memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Paire Family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner 230 North Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344
