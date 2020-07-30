NOVEMBER 12, 1941 - JULY 18, 2020 Katherine "Kathy" Kilmer Parrish, 78, of Gibsonville, NC, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, following a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathy was born on November 12, 1941, to the late Oscar Kilmer and the late Virginia Graham. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, California. She loved crocheting, crafts, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Allen Pinnix; brother, Edward Kilmer; and stepmother, Lucille Kilmer. She is survived by her son, Anthony Pinnix of Pipersville, PA; grandson Brett Pinnix of Graham, NC; and sisters Donna Fountain of Visalia, CA and Dianna Satchell (Gary) of Bryan, TX, as well as several nieces and nephews. Robert and Venus Pinnix served as her caregivers following her son's death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Initiative of NC, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 401, Raleigh, NC 27612. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407
