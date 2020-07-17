Michael Eric Parrish, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. Mike was born on February 20, 1959 to the late Bill and Betty Bray Parrish. He is survived by his children, Andrew and Lindsey, his wife Gwynette, and his brothers, Randy and Rick. Mike was the "Jack of all trades and master of all." He never met a stranger and found his greatest joy in serving others. A celebration of Mike's life will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in McLeansville, NC with Pastor Josh Eller officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

