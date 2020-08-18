GREENSBORO - Katherine Paschal, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Rev. Brenda Newman will officiate. Katherine was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Howard and Katherine Gibson Wimbish, Jr. She was a graduate of Grimsley Senior High School, Wingate Junior College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was formerly employed by North Carolina National Bank, Wills Stationery and UNCG Parking Operations. Her favorite pastime was traveling around the world with her sister Carol and brother-in-law, Carl Jensen. She enjoyed playing cards and adding to her angel collection. She was a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ernest M. Paschal, Jr. Katherine is survived by her son, Ernest M. Paschal, III of Greensboro; sister, Carol Wimbish Jensen of Roanoke, VA; nephews Charles C. Jensen and family of Stroudsberg, PA and Kenneth E. Jensen and family of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of North Carolina or to the charity of one's choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family of Katherine Paschal. Online condolences may be made at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.