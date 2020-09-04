APRIL 5, 1941 - SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 HIGH POINT Sylvia Younts Passavant, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at High Point Medical Center. She was born April 5, 1941, in High Point and was the daughter of the late Howard Jackson and Ruth Alliene Varner Younts. Sylvia was a graduate of Trinity High School and Ashmore Business College. She worked with the Furniture Market for many years as the leasing director for Hamilton Market and MMPI before retiring in 2008. Sylvia was a resident of the High Point area her entire life, yet held a special connection to her second home, Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed sunbathing and shopping at the outlets as well as visiting her "beach friends" whom she considered family. Sylvia was a member of the Shirley Clodfelter Sunday school class as well as a lifetime member of Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church. Sylvia enjoyed cooking for her family events and the annual church bazaar. Sylvia loved spending time with her granddaughters who affectionately called her "MiMi." In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred "Al" Passavant; son, Gene Austin Byerly, Jr.; stepdaughter, Gwen Pearce; sister, Janice Myers; and nephew, Joshua George. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Mary Byerly of White Lake; stepdaughter, Paige Passavant; sisters, Lynne Tuggle (Don) and Deborah Thompson (Ken), both of Trinity; a special niece, Jennifer Hinson (Joey); grandchildren Izzy and Elle Hinson; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family whom Sylvia held close to her heart. Funeral service celebrating Sylvia's life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church in Trinity. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the church fellowship hall. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, friends are asked to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Sylvia's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joshua George Scholarship Fund, c/o Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Trinity, NC 27370. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Passavant family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
