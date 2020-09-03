NOVEMBER 27, 1941 - AUGUST 31, 2020 Ruby Deanna Payne, 78, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wanda Lancaster officiating. A Guilford County native, Deanna was born on November 27, 1941, to the late James and Edna Thacker Payne. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church and graduated from Madison High School in 1959. Deanna loved cooking and had a complete library of cookbooks. She also enjoyed crocheting. She is survived by her cousins, Janice Joyce of Stokesdale and Yvonne Thomas; numerous other cousins; her special friend, Tammy Neal of Stokesdale; a special neighbor, Susan Mabe; and her special friend in Christ, David Hopper. The family would like to thank the staff of Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab for all the love and care shown to Deanna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, c/o Susan McGee, 490 Griffin Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Ray Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Deanna Payne and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
