JANUARY 4, 1951 - JULY 28, 2020 Mr. James "Jimmy" Calvin Pearman, Jr., age 69, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Lake Brandt Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on Lake Brandt Baptist Church Facebook page. Jimmy served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Greensboro Police Department with thirty years of service, and later retired from the Guilford County School System as a bus driver, where he was known as "Mr. Jimmy." He was a faithful member of Lake Brandt Baptist Church for thirty years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, and headed up the Brunswick stew. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rebecca Pearman of Summerfield; children James Kelly Pearman of Basset, Virginia, and Brooke Pearman Mustian of Summerfield; siblings Cindy, Kay, Terry, Philip, and Randy; four grandchildren Sydney, Abbey, Luke, and Oakley; one great-grandchild Jayce. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lake Brandt Baptist Church, 1901 Trosper Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Pearman family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
