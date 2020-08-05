DECEMBER 20, 1942 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Mr. Lindsey Edgar Pegram, 77, went to meet his Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. He was born in Greensboro on December 20, 1942 to the late J.W. and Ellen Pegram, one of sixteen children. Lindsey is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Lester Pegram; his two children, Jennifer Pegram Kearson (Lee) and Greg Pegram (Christy); five grandchildren, Zachary and Meredith Kearson, Brantley, Kylie, and Kate Pegram; sisters, Judy Aydelette (Bill) and Elizabeth Joyner (Richard), and Peggy Pegram; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lindsey was a plumber with Jessup Plumbing Company and then Moses Cone Hospital before starting his own plumbing business. He was a lifelong member of Morehead United Methodist Church where he attended to church and parishioners' plumbing needs for many years. Lindsey was a family man who loved fishing and hunting and could build or fix anything. Lindsey's grandchildren were the light of his life and they have many fond memories of fishing at the pond with him. Anyone who knew him would tell you that he was one of the very best. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
