APRIL 25, 1933 - JULY 30, 2020 On the evening of July 30, 2020, Richard Pegram of High Point, NC, formerly of Greensboro, NC, went to meet his Savior at the age of 87. Richard was born to JW and Ellen Pegram on April 25, 1933 in Greensboro, NC, one of sixteen children. In 1961, he married Dorothy Ann Hudson and together they raised one daughter, Pamela. Richard worked at Cone Mills, Coca Cola Canning, and retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company. Richard was active in his church for many years and was one of the founding members of Temple Baptist Church in northern Greensboro, serving as deacon, usher and Sunday School teacher. He most recently was a member of Life Community Church in Jamestown. Richard loved his family greatly. He was always present for family gatherings, and his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He cared deeply for his wife of 58 years always looking out for Dorothy. While a quiet man, he had a witty sense of humor. Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and his daughter, Pamela Pegram Brown (Mark) of Kernersville as well as his two grandchildren, Parker and Ella Brown. Richard was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters and is survived by brother, Lindsey Pegram (Ann) of Stokesdale, and sisters, Peggy Pegram, Elizabeth Joyner (Richard) and Judy Aydelette (Bill) all of Greensboro. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at Hanes Lineberry-Sedgefield Chapel at 2 PM, August 4, 2020. The family will receive guest one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Community Church. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
