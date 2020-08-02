FEBRUARY 13, 1958 - JULY 30, 2020 STOKESDALE -Mr. Roy Dale Pegram, 62, of Stokesdale passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, NC. A Guilford County native and the son of the late Elmer Pegram and Bessie Tucker Price, Dale worked for over 20 years at The Bistro in Miami, FL. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and loved flying, travelling, the beach, and his sister's cooking. Dale is survived by sisters Betty Corns (Randy) of Stokesdale, Karen Samuels (Gary) of High Point, Katherine George (Ridley) of Walkertown, and Memory Dalton of Greensboro; brother Roby Pegram of Winston-Salem; and beloved pets Bouchard, Cindy, and Summer. A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Pegram will be held at Oak Level Baptist Church on August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 am prior to the service. The family extends special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, especially nurse Melissa and special friend CNA Chelsey for the wonderful care and compassion shown Dale during his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.