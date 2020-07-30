EDEN Annie Barrett Pendleton, 96, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, at El Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Price Road. She will lie in state at Fair Funeral Home on Saturday for those wishing to pay their respects.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Pendleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries