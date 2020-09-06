PERRY, MS. KATHERINE M. REIDSVILLE - MS. KATHERINE M. Perry, 95, of Reidsville, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Public viewing will be held form 1-7 Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the funeral home. There will be a private funeral service held Monday September 7, at 12 pm that will be live streamed on a link on the funeral home website: www.perryspencerfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Perry- Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.

