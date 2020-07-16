JANUARY 7, 1929 - JULY 15, 2020 GREENSBORO-James "Jim" Cowles Phelps, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the 5-Star Carriage House. There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Jim was born on January 7, 1929 in Winston-Salem to the late Harry Revere and Jenny Davis Phelps. He was predeceased by his wife, Bobbie Phelps, in 2012, his parents, a brother, Harry Phelps, and a sister, Evelyn Livengood. Jim lived in Greensboro since 1955 and retired as CEO of Healthcare Management Associates, Inc. He previously was CEO of Wesley Long Hospital and began his career at Wachovia Bank in Winston-Salem. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He married Bobbie Phelps in 1955 and was married for 57 years up to the time of her death. Jim leaves behind three children, Jan Phelps of Watts Bar, TN, Andy (Beth) Phelps of Charlotte and Rod (Katherine) Phelps of Greensboro. He also had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Phelps family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
