JANUARY 21, 1947 - MARCH 13, 2020 Terry Lee Phelps, 73, died March 13, 2020, in Eden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home (127 Ellisboro Rd, Madison) with military honors conducted at 2 p.m. by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and Rockingham County Honor Guard. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face covering is required. Interment will be held in the Phelps Cemetery, Woolwine, Virginia. Terry was born in Pittsylvania County, VA, on January 21, 1947, to the late Lee Phelps and Frances Brown Phelps. He was a 1966 graduate of Morehead High School. Terry served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps and was a Marine for Life. He was a retired supervisor from Texturing Yarns. Terry was a great husband, father, and friend. He was always there to help someone in need and never asked for anything in return. He loved his cabin in Woolwine, VA, where he had many dear friends. He loved the fresh air, listening to the creek, and enjoyed all the wonderful flowers he planted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeannie Clout Phelps. Survivors include his son and family, Scott Phelps and wife Laura; their children: daughter Megan Phelps and sons Joshua Phelps and Nathan Phelps; son and family Travis Phelps and wife Shannon; their son Trenton Phelps; stepdaughter Maria Blackman and husband Michael; their sons Alex Blackman and Gavin Blackman; stepson Stephen Clout and wife Lynda; their sons Joseph Clout and Daniel Clout; sister Patricia Simpson and husband Raleigh; Terry's nephew Dwight Taylor, son of Pat; special friend Phyllis Brand and her daughter Rebecca Carmack and her husband Bob Magolnick; their son TJ Carmack. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road
