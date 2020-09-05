WHITSETT Ralph D. Pittman, 66, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A viewing will be at 10:30 a.m.; celebration of life service at 11 a.m., Monday, September 7 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will be in Wadsworth Congregational Church Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

