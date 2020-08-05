STONEVILLE Bert Allen Price, 80, died Monday, August 3, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 5 at Starling Ave. Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family.

