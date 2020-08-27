MARCH 9, 1930 - AUGUST 21, 2020 Lewis Carlyle Puckett, 90, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, August 29 at Colonial Funeral Home followed by the celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard. Lewis was born in Rockingham County to the late William E. Puckett and Hattie Easter Puckett. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, and retired from Williams Trull. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Robertson Puckett and an infant sister and brother, Annie and William Puckett, Jr. Survivors include his son, William Lewis "Billy" Puckett; grandchildren, GySgt William Jordon Puckett and Lindsay Elizabeth Puckett; mother of the grandchildren, Tricia Hester Pearson; a brother, Roy B. Puckett, and a nephew, Tim Puckett (Anne). The family will receive friends at the residence. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.