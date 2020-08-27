MARCH 9, 1930 - AUGUST 21, 2020 Lewis Carlyle Puckett, 90, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, August 29 at Colonial Funeral Home followed by the celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard. Lewis was born in Rockingham County to the late William E. Puckett and Hattie Easter Puckett. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, and retired from Williams Trull. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Robertson Puckett and an infant sister and brother, Annie and William Puckett, Jr. Survivors include his son, William Lewis "Billy" Puckett; grandchildren, GySgt William Jordon Puckett and Lindsay Elizabeth Puckett; mother of the grandchildren, Tricia Hester Pearson; a brother, Roy B. Puckett, and a nephew, Tim Puckett (Anne). The family will receive friends at the residence. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison

To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Puckett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries