Dr. Arthur Purcell transitioned from his earthly home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Carolina Biblical Gardens in Jamestown, NC. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21 from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, 909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC. Arthur David Purcell (Sam) was born November 3, 1945, the youngest of eight children born to James and Allie Moultrie Purcell. A loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, he believed that education, tempered with spirituality, kindness, good humor, and generosity, was a vehicle for change and personal achievement. His formative years were spent in Rowland, North Carolina. There he attended and graduated from South Robeson High School. At an early age, he joined St. Matthew AME Church and Beauty Spot United Methodist Church, where he began his Christian education. Upon completion of high school, Arthur began his higher education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, North Carolina, where he earned the bachelor of science degree and received his master of science degree in agricultural education. He later attended the University of Illinois-Champaign Urbana, where he earned an advanced certification and doctoral degree in agricultural vocational and technical education. Arthur recognized the value of reviewing and revising knowledge and skills; he was a life-long learner. While achieving his undergraduate degree, he met the love of his life, Rosa Marie Siler, whom he affectionately called "Top." Arthur and Rosa were united in holy matrimony at Mt. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on May 30, 1970. In May of this year they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Arthur attributed their long loving relationship to the fact that they were spiritually-grounded individuals who wanted to achieve similar goals in love and life. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Tynika. Arthur was a devoted member of Mt. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church where he worshiped until his health would not allow. A praying and generous person, he served in several leadership roles: member and president of Board of Trustees, served as a delegate to AME Zion Church's annual and district conferences. Also, he was a generous contributor to the growth and development of the church. Arthur's professional career spanned the high school classroom to leadership roles at the college and university level. For several years, while studying to attain higher levels of education, he was a master teacher in the classrooms of Louisa, Virginia; Currituck, North Carolina; Landis, North Carolina; and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Upon completion of his doctoral degree, he returned to his alma mater, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, as assistant professor of agricultural and extension education, where he taught in the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Subsequently, Arthur held administrative positions at the University: associate director for special programs in cooperative extension programs, coordinator of student recruitment and retention, assistant to the dean of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Arthur was a member of several professional, community, and social organizations, including Career and Technical Education; Alpha Tau Alpha, Future Farmers of America Alumni; Gamma Sigma Delta; North Carolina Association of Black Educators; Board of Directors of International Educational and Service Institute, chair of the Board of Directors, Anointed Acres Housing Development; a member of NANBPW Ombudsmen, and Southside Alumni Association where he served as president for many years. A devoted alumnus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, he was a life supporter of the Alumni Association. As a member, he served in several roles at the national, regional, and local levels. A few years ago, he and Rosa established a scholarship fund to support the education of students enrolled in the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Arthur has received many honors and awards for his commitment to a better society. Arthur, while focused on career and community involvement, was truly devoted to, as Wontly Phipps says, "helping people live their potential." This was demonstrated by his devotion to assisting family and friends where there was a need. Whether it was inviting his nieces and nephews to live at his home while attending college or taking them on summer vacation while parents were working, Arthur would be there to assist family wherever the need. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories: his wife of fifty years, Rosa; daughter, Tynika Cleland (Gilbert) of Bronx, NY; sisters Bessie Frazier (Rudolph) of Columbus, NJ; Ruby Purcell of Rowland, NC; Louise Blunt (Robert) of Dillon, SC; brother Bishop Delaney Leach of Rowland, NC; sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Purcell; Lucy Purcell and Catie Leach of Rowland, NC; Maxine Bakeman of Greensboro, NC; Joyce Flowers (Lloyd) of NYC; sister cousins-in-law Rosa Bowden and Kathryn Irvin of Greensboro, NC; a special nephew, Warren Purcell (Sara) of Rowland, NC; a goddaughter, Michele Bennett Haile of Atlanta, GA; a host of loving nieces and nephews and other relatives; and a group of dear friends who are like relatives. Memorial contributions may be made to Drs. Arthur & Rosa Purcell Endowed Scholarship, NC A&T State University; or to the Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church, Christian Education Scholarship. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is serving the family. 