Deborah went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side after battling melanoma cancer for over eight years. She was born in New Orleans on May 13, 1952 to Roy Jerry Keene and Margaret Lucille Mohr. The family will receive friends on August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Awake Church, 7840 North Point Blvd., #120, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 and a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. the same day. The family requests that friends adhere to the Covid guidelines. She was survived by her husband of 39 years, Steven, her three children, Kathleen Gennusa (Stephen), Andrew Langston, Phillip Reed. She also had four grandchildren, Ocean, Christian, Roy and Emilia. She was a devoted Wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who prayed for her family daily. Deborah started her career by becoming a dental hygienist, worked as a flower and interior designer and found great satisfaction working in a healing ministry as well as an essential oil ministry. She also learned to be a very good tennis player and liked to play competitive matches. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont and all the staff there who gave her exceptional care as well as of their friends who support them throughout their journey. If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to Awake Church by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, Debbie requested donations to the Urban Ministry at 305 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
