GREENSBORO Dwight Reed, 56, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. A memorial gathering will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Sure Foundation Baptist Church, 215 NC-62, Randleman. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Jul 31
Memorial Gathering
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
Sure Foundation Baptist Church
215 NC Highway 62 W
Randleman, NC 27317
