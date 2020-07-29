GREENSBORO Dwight Reed, 56, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. A memorial gathering will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Sure Foundation Baptist Church, 215 NC-62, Randleman. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Service information
Jul 31
Memorial Gathering
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
5:30PM-7:30PM
Sure Foundation Baptist Church
215 NC Highway 62 W
Randleman, NC 27317
215 NC Highway 62 W
Randleman, NC 27317
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Gathering begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.