REED, MARVIN LOYD 1943 - 2020 MARVIN LOYD REED, 77, arrived at his heavenly home on August 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with a recently diagnosed cancer. His devotion to his family and friends and his firm personal relationship with God supported him in his brief struggle and ultimately gave him perfect peace. Marvin was born to the late Hugh David and Nettie Bell Lethco Reed in Greensboro, NC on May 11, 1943. As the youngest of nine children raised in the Proximity Cone Mill Village, he learned to appreciate the simple things in life and be thankful for what he had. Still, he dreamed of life's possibilities, and he figured out how to make dreams come true. From a young age, he learned how to become self-sufficient and use the knowledge and natural skills and talents he had to make it in life. He loved cars; he loved people; he loved selling; and he had a knack for brainstorming ideas and making them work. Although Marvin owned and operated multiple successful businesses in Greensboro, most recently A-OK Electric Company, and excelled over the years at various passions including stock car racing at Caraway Speedway and North Wilkesboro; and country western dancing (how he met his wife Cindy), he made it known that he did not wish to be remembered for his business successes or other "wins." Since giving his heart and life to the Lord Jesus Christ years ago, his main goal and passion was to encourage others to do the same. He had a heart for people from all different walks of life. He met people where they were (including at the county jail through the Jail Ministry) and helped them to become better simply by loving them and being a friend who was always there for them. It would be impossible to count the number of people whose lives he touched with his infectious smile and sense of humor, compassion, and generosity. He had a heart of gold, and if you were fortunate enough to know him, you were truly blessed. He loved doing the Lord's work, and he did it well. He was an active member of various churches over the years and was currently attending The Lamb's Chapel in Burlington, NC with his wife. Marvin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Lawler Reed; son Mike Reed (wife Tracie); daughter Pamela Reed Terry (husband Mike); daughter-in-law Lisa Reed; grandchildren Nikki Reed Russell (husband Bryce), Madison Reed; Crystal Reed Kirwan (husband Ian), and Daniel Reed; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Lilly Joy, and Lochlan; brother Wayne Reed (wife Lillian); several nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Joyce Woodell Reed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Dwight Reed and by seven siblings. A memorial service to celebrate Marvin's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church in Pleasant Garden, NC being mindful of social distancing. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. In remembrance of Marvin's life, the family asks that any charitable contributions be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice of Greensboro and Hospice of Alamance-Caswell), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or to a charity of your choice. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
