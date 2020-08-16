AUGUST 26, 1974 - AUGUST 11, 2020 Shannon Stewart Richardson died on August 11th, 2020 in her home at West Point, New York with family and surrounded by the love of friends. Born August 26th, 1974 in Towson, Maryland, a ten-year battle with cancer did not define her. She lived, laughed, and loved more in 46 years than most do in a lifetime. Shannon grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, graduated from Page High School and later East Carolina University with a degree in Psychology and Early Childhood Development. As a professional, Shannon went on to work with disabled adults, teach children, and serve as the assistant director for a week-day early education program at Lafayette Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina where she was a member. Shannon and Josh were married on June 10th, 2000 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Having met as kids and re-met as young adults, Shannon and Josh dated through Josh's last two years at West Point and then married and embarked on a grand adventure. Shannon served her country for over 20 years as an Army Wife across the United States and around the world. At every stop, she made deep and lasting friends. She strengthened communities while selflessly and courageously leading her own growing team at home. Her four daughters were born between 2002-2009: Genny (Genevieve Leigh) was born at Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley, Kansas. Leah (Leah Grace) was born at Reynolds Army Community Hospital on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Abbey (Abigail Lynn) was born at Womack Army Community Hospital on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Madeline (Madeline Ann) was born at Bethesda National Naval Medical Center, Maryland. During these years and those that followed, as Josh's Army service would take him in and out of the home, Shannon raised the girls and supported Josh with tremendous courage, love, and joy. She was a lady who sold hot dogs to Paratroopers at Green Ramp and wore fancy hats to see the Queen at the Royal Ascot; she packed a mean car for cross-country moves and loved a beach chair and a beer; she lived a deep faith through personal connections and inspired others to do the same; she molded with her man, took chances, and created a family unit that is the stuff of dreams. Shannon was fiercely determined but wore it as loving. Her battle with breast cancer never defined her because she was too busy living. She was always thankful for the countless doctors, nurses, and friends who carried her through the hard times. In the end, she did it all on her terms and she leaves a legacy of grace and love in the world. Shannon is survived by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Josh Richardson; her daughters Genny, Leah, Abbey, and Madeline Richardson; her mother Sheila Stewart; her father and stepmother William and Sheryl Stewart; and her stepsisters Shelley and Shay Sharp. She is also survived by Josh's parents, Meg and Don Eggleston, and Royce and Margherita Richardson as well as Josh's sisters Che Hooks and Mia Adkins and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children of Fallen Patriots or Least of These Carolinas are graciously accepted. Hogan Funeral Home 135 Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928
