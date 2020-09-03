DECEMBER 23, 1962 - AUGUST 30, 2020 Mr. Tony Allen Rider, 57, resident of Greensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2020. Tony was born December 23, 1962 in Guilford County and had been a resident of this area all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of First Baptist Church in Greensboro, and had worked in the trucking industry. Surviving are three children, Christopher Allen Rider of Greensboro, Anna Rider of Philadelphia, PA, and Ellen Rider of Greensboro; a sister, Sherry Fahnestock of Greensboro; a brother, James Rider and wife Alicia of Winston-Salem; three nieces, Jessica, Laurren, and Finley; and his children's mother, Chrissie Idol of Greensboro. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Rider, and a nephew, Randy Halliburton. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will speak to friends following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
