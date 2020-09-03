FEBRUARY 26, 1951 - AUGUST 30, 2020 Michael Oliver Riley, 69, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born in Guilford County on February 26, 1951, son of the late Otis Lenward Riley and Mary Crouch Riley. Michael is a veteran of the U S Army and worked as foreman with the City of Thomasville. Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy Martin Riley; son, Jeff Riley (Michelle); and three grandchildren, Alexis Anderson, Elijah Riley and Harley Riley. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Thursday, September 3, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, with Reverend Jerry Martin officiating. The committal will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, Greensboro. His family will receive friends on Thursday, from 1 until 1:45, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made on Michael's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
