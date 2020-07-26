ROBBINS, JR., JAMES WILLIAM BILL MARCH 26, 1948 - July 23, 2020 James William "Bill" Robbins, Jr. 72, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Green Valley Hospital, Greensboro, NC. Mr. Robbins was born March 26, 1948 in Thomasville, NC to the late James William Robbins and Agnes Melissa Mabe Robbins. He proudly served two tours during the Vietnam War in the US Marine Corps. Bill was retired from Moses Cone Hospital. A member of Pathways Church in Greensboro, he also enjoyed hunting and camping. A son, Michael Robbins preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Judith who he married in 2006; daughters: Kimberly Johnston (Benny) of Sophia, Jennifer Petrizor (David) of Forest Oaks; step children: Eric Marshall of Greensboro and Heather Oriol of Burlington; five grandchildren, four step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Robbins family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.