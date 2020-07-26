ROBBINS, JR., JAMES WILLIAM BILL MARCH 26, 1948 - July 23, 2020 James William "Bill" Robbins, Jr. 72, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Green Valley Hospital, Greensboro, NC. Mr. Robbins was born March 26, 1948 in Thomasville, NC to the late James William Robbins and Agnes Melissa Mabe Robbins. He proudly served two tours during the Vietnam War in the US Marine Corps. Bill was retired from Moses Cone Hospital. A member of Pathways Church in Greensboro, he also enjoyed hunting and camping. A son, Michael Robbins preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Judith who he married in 2006; daughters: Kimberly Johnston (Benny) of Sophia, Jennifer Petrizor (David) of Forest Oaks; step children: Eric Marshall of Greensboro and Heather Oriol of Burlington; five grandchildren, four step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Robbins family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robbins Jr. James William as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries