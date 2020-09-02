1943 - 2020 Kittie Robertson will be remembered as a generous and giving spirit who found true joy in helping others. She was a loving mother and one-of-a-kind grandmother who unexpectedly left us on August 30, 2020 and will be buried beside her husband at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Catherine Amelia Truesdale was born in Greenville, SC to the late John Maurice and Catherine Mann Truesdale. It was in Greenville that she met her husband of 58 years, Victor Neil Robertson, who preceded her in death in 2018. After retiring as a bank branch manager, she and Vic traveled the NC coast enjoying beaches and golf courses and also kept a home in Surfside, SC where they spent every summer creating precious memories with their granddaughter. Kittie was a phenomenal cook whose culinary talents were especially on display at the holiday table and was an avid and skilled gardener eager to pass down her canning abilities to two generations. She is survived by her children, Tracy Robertson of Greensboro and Mike and wife Karen Robertson of Kernersville; two grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored, Catherine Cutrer Yates and husband Matt of Lawrenceville, GA and Nattie Morton of Kernersville. Four siblings also survive Kittie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the Robertson Family and online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.