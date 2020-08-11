FEBRUARY 19, 1924 - AUGUST 8, 2020 Jacqueline Mitchell Robinson (Childress), 96, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living NW. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Torrey Easler and Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Ray Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Guilford County native, Jacqueline was born on February 19, 1924, to the late Henry Lee and Gracie Shaffer Mitchell. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayodan and a former member of Lankford Memorial Baptist Church. Jacqueline worked as a beamer with Cone Mills before retiring after 30 years of service. She loved life, was a loving mother, loved to travel, and was a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Robinson, Sr.; her son, Joseph A. Robinson, Jr.; a great-grandson, Joseph Wayne Woods; her sisters, Ruby Sizemore, Emma Lewey, and Mary Norwood; and her brothers, J.H. Mitchell, Don Mitchell, and Clifford Mitchell. Those left surviving are her daughter, Brenda Robinson Joyce (Carl Ray) of Madison; her daughter-in-law, Denise Robinson of Greensboro; her grandchildren, Sandy Yeatts of Madison, Rev. Ronald Athey (Laurie) of Monroeville, NJ, Janet Harrison (Tony) of Leeland, NC, Benjamin Robinson (Rebecca) of Jamestown, NC, and Jacob Robinson (Kassie) of Greensboro; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff at both Brookdale and Hospice of Greensboro for all the care shown to Jacqueline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mayodan, 101 S. 1st Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027 or to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Ray Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Jacqueline Robinson (Childress) and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
