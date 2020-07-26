ROWLAND, BRUCE WESLEY APRIL 30, 1964 - JULY 22, 2020 Bruce Wesley Rowland went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2020. He was the youngest child born to Harry C. Rowland and Ila Faye Sauls Rowland. Bruce lived in Greensboro, Lexington, and finally settled in High Point, NC. He graduated from Western Guilford High School, class of 1982, and Guilford Technical Community College. He was a member of Guilford Baptist Church. Bruce was employed by Brady Services, Inc. in Greensboro, and he was a member of the Brady 20 Year Club. He took pride in what he did as an HVAC technician and often took pictures of the large chillers on which he worked and showed family members. He had a "get-er-done" attitude and enjoyed his relationships with his colleagues and customers. Bruce was the go-to-guy when it came to working critical events at the Greensboro Coliseum. He was often seen camping out at the coliseum when they hosted special events to ensure that everything was working at 100% without fail. Bruce enjoyed motorcycle riding, golfing and trips to the mountains with his brothers, nephews, and close friends. He was the "grill master" on weekend nights, and his chef skills will be sorely missed. Bruce loved his nephews and took them "under his wing" to teach them essential skills and life lessons. Bruce never met a stranger and would often strike up a conversation, usually finding something in common with them. He was always first to lend a helping hand, no matter the situation. Bruce was loved by his work teammates, customers, friends, community, and especially his family. He had a kind spirit and easy-going disposition and would always end the conversation with "It's all good!" His infectious smile, great stories, and happy spirit will be missed by all. Bruce was the neighborhood greeter, and he could often times be seen cruising around on his golf cart. He was always present during Halloween to drive around and throw out candy to all the children and take them for rides. Bruce also visited neighbors on his golf cart just to check on them to see how they were doing. A special thank you to neighbors, Dr. and Mrs. Kalpen Patel of High Point, for their behind the scenes help with Bruce's care and support through his illness. He is survived by his mother, Ila Faye Sauls Rowland of High Point, brothers Steven Lewis Rowland of High Point and Harry Neal Rowland of Colfax; two sisters-in-law Kelley H. Rowland of High Point and Mary Ann Rowland of Greensboro; two nephews Joshua Steven Rowland of High Point and Tyler Harrison Rowland of Greensboro. Due to COVID19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. Dr. Brady Huneycutt will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guilford Baptist Church, 5904 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
