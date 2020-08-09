FEBRUARY 20, 1935 - AUGUST 5, 2020 GREENSBORO - Ila Faye Sauls Rowland went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020. She was the eighth child born to Clyde Britt Sauls and Herbert H. Sauls. Mrs. Rowland was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Rowland, her son, Bruce Wesley Rowland, and siblings, Rebecca, Rosa, Roger, Alfred, Jack, Grace, and Mabel. She is survived by her sons Steven Lewis Rowland of High Point and Harry Neal Rowland of Colfax; two daughters-in-law Kelley H. Rowland of High Point and Mary Ann Rowland of Greensboro; two grandsons Joshua Steven Rowland of High Point and Tyler Harrison Rowland of Greensboro. Ila Faye lived in Greensboro, Garner, and High Point during her life. After her retirement from Ciba Geigy, she spent many years traveling internationally and domestically with her sisters and friends. She moved to Garner from Greensboro to be near her siblings. Her last years were spent in High Point living with her youngest son, Bruce. She was an active member of Guilford Baptist Church and was a long-time member of the church choir. Ila Faye loved her hymns and she knew them by heart. She could be found on many occasions singing and playing the piano. Ila Faye was an active member of the Senior Adults ministry at the church until her health made it impossible for her to continue. She went on several bus trips with the seniors and stories were told that she was the "life" of the party. She and her husband, Harry, enjoyed hosting many "pig pickins" at their home for family and friends. Due to COVID19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. Dr. Brady Huneycutt will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guilford Baptist Church, 5904 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
