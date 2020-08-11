ROYAL, CAROLYN HENDRIX AGE 85 - AUGUST 9, 2020 Carolyn Hendrix Royal, 85, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Sunday, August 9th, 2020, after courageously fighting a glioblastoma for almost ten months. She was born to parents Seth Worth Hendrix and Lucille Angelyn McClung Hendrix in Greensboro, NC. Carolyn graduated from Greensboro Senior High in 1953 and then from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro,formerly Woman's College, four years later in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Jay H. Royal, that same year at the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant on August 10th, 1957. Carolyn spent most of her time taking care of other people, and no one she has met will forget the impact she had on their life. Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Jay H. Royal, as well as her three dedicated children, Robert Royal (and wife Lynn Royal), Christopher Royal and Ashley Royal, and her brother Bob Hendrix, and her three granddaughters Allison Royal, Caitlin Royal, and Michaela Royal, to whom she was simply "Cackie." A memorial service will be held at a later date at Friendly Hills Church.
