ROYSTER, CHARLES (CHARLIE) NORMAN CHARLES (CHAR lie) Norman Royster, 36, passed away on Wednesday 22, 2020 at his home in Greensboro, N.C. Born December 30,1983 in Greensboro, N.C., he was the son of Don and Sally Royster and brother to Katie Royster Daniel. Charlie brought love and light to us all. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and tender heart. He was a friend to so many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Hall, Family Program, 5140 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27405 Forbis and Dick, Guilford Chapel will be assisting the family.

