ROYSTER, CHARLES (CHARLIE) NORMAN CHARLES (CHAR lie) Norman Royster, 36, passed away on Wednesday 22, 2020 at his home in Greensboro, N.C. Born December 30,1983 in Greensboro, N.C., he was the son of Don and Sally Royster and brother to Katie Royster Daniel. Charlie brought love and light to us all. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and tender heart. He was a friend to so many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Hall, Family Program, 5140 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27405 Forbis and Dick, Guilford Chapel will be assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.