COOLEEMEE James Rumley, 78, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 at Legion Memorial Park, NC Hwy 801 South. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family.

