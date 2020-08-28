OCTOBER 30, 1951 - AUGUST 26, 2020 "Duke" Carlyle Dixon Rumley, Jr., 68, passed away August 26, 2020 at UNC-Rockingham Hospital. Per Duke's request, there will be no services. A Rockingham County native, Duke was born on October 30, 1951, to the late Carlyle and Marjorie Rumley. Duke proudly served in the United States Army from 1971-1973 in Army intelligence. He also served in the Vietnam War. Duke was also an avid Ham radio operator. In addition to his parents, Duke was preceded in death by his favorite nephew, Anthony Bray. He is survived by his favorite sister, Marlene Rumley Bray; his favorite niece, Nicole Bray Biretz (Josh); his favorite great-niece, Ava Biretz; and his favorite great-nephew, Eli Biretz. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 2425 Old US 601, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 or to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Duke Rumley and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.