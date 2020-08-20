SEPTEMBER 27, 1928 - AUGUST 14, 2020 Alfred A. Ryals, 91, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Randolph Hospice House. A graveside service with military honors by Randolph County Honor Guard will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 23, at Guilford Memorial Park. Alfred was born September 27, 1928, in Harnett County, NC, son of the late Lester and Karen Ryals. He was a proud veteran, having served his country in all branches of the armed forces. He loved golfing, fishing and traveling. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ryals was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ryals, who passed on July 14, 2002; brothers, Ollin, LW, Bobby, and his sister Edna. He is survived by his sister, Doris and his dear friends, Eugene, Joyce, Shannon and Mackenzie Moretz. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Ryals family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
