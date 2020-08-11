Norman Lee Saferight, 78, a resident of Summerfield, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Forysth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born November 7, 1941 in Guilford County, the son of Henry Frank and Annie Hanner Saferight. Norman was self-employed in roofing and siding for 55 years. He loved playing cards, fishing, puzzels and hunting. Norman was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Mary Frances Sparks Saferight of 56 years on February 26, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jean Medearis and a brother, Henry Saferight. He is survived by his children, Teresa Mitchell (Billy), Linda Tucker (Ronnie), Lee Saferight, Angie Brewer (Wayne), Jan Oxendine (Glenn); brothers, Bobby and Glen Saferight, sister, Ruth Williams; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Steve Roberson. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel
