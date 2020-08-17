SEPTEMBER 9, 1962 - AUGUST 15, 2020 Essie Pearl Sandford passed away August 15th in Greensboro, NC. Born on September 6, 1962, Pearl grew up in Jamestown, NC and was a graduate of Ragsdale High School. She was proud to have spent twenty years working in Ragsdale's cafeteria. Pearl loved cats, cross-stitching, and her family. She is survived by her "little" sister, Betty Ray; her nephews, Thomas McGee and Grayson McGee; and her nieces, Madeyln McGee and Brianna Ray. The family will be holding a private ceremony. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Sandford family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

