APRIL 17, 1967 - AUGUST 20, 2020 On January 19th 2020, Jeff L. Sasser, 53, was diagnosed with lymphoma. On August 20th, 2020, he lost a hard-fought battle. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Army with an engineering degree from NC State and a master's degree in education from UNCG. He became a Guilford County school teacher, a job he held for 24 years. He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Sasser, Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Peggy A. Sasser; two sons, Adam and Daniel Sasser; his older brother, John D. Sasser, Jr., and a younger brother, Jon M. Sasser; along with a large loving extended family. He was a great son, brother, father, teacher and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cone Health Cancer Center at MedCenter High Point or to AuthoraCare of the Triad. A private ceremony will be held on August 29th. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

