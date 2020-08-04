SEPTEMBER 29, 1932 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Mr. James (Jim) Simpson Schenck, III died in Greensboro, NC on August 1, 2020, at the age of 87. James is survived by his children James Simpson Schenck, IV (wife Anna Pittman Schenck), Thomas Alexander Schenck, Mary Schenck Dator (husband Robert Kenneth Dator), and Stephen Ramseur Schenck (wife Amy Jaye Schenck); eight grandchildren: Harrison Schenck, Jonathan Schenck (and their wives Morgan and Sullivan, respectively), Sheldon Schenck, Kendall Schenck, Thomas Dator, Margaret Dator, Grayson Schenck, and Kinsey Schenck; two great-grandchildren, Simpson Schenck and Anna Charlotte Schenck; brother Edmund Harrison Schenck and his wife Sue Schenck, along with their two children, Susan Stall and Ned Schenck; and stepsister Bets W. Handy, and special long-time family friend Mable Fennell. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Anita Caine Schenck, and his parents, James Simpson Schenck, Jr. and Marguerite Harrison Schenck. James was born on September 29, 1932, and attended Greensboro High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. After college, he served in the US Navy as a gunnery captain on the USS Strong, before leaving Norfolk, VA to move back to Greensboro and become a textile broker. He eventually started his own company, Lyon, Schenck and Steck (later Pembroke Textiles) with partners. Jim met the love of his love his life, Anita, in the park by First Presbyterian Church in Fisher Park when he and Anita were children. They married in 1954 and enjoyed 61 happy years together. His children and grandchildren remember Jim as a wildy funny, highly social, loving and supportive father and grandfather. Jim was not afraid to change a diaper and babysit, and was eager and happy to help whenever he could. Jim particularly enjoyed the time he had after retirement with grandchildren, and never met a baby (or anyone for that matter!) he didn't love. Jim was also a talented illustrator and painter. As a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Jim served on numerous vestries, search committees, taught Sunday school, and helped launch the Stephen Ministry at St. Francis. Jim was a founder of Greensboro Day School, and served the school actively for many years. Jim worked tirelessly for the Children's Home Society for many years, and was a life-long supporter of the Guilford Battleground Company, which his great-grandfather, David Schenck, founded. Active in local preservation, Jim, with his wife Anita, co-chaired the Capital Fund for the Greensboro History Museum's Voices of the City Exhibit and museum renovation. Jim and Anita loved to travel with friends, and enjoyed many a wonderful trip. Jim loved fishing and golf as well, but more than anything he loved his family. Due to Covid, the family will have a private, graveside service and burial. As a highly civic-minded man, charitable donations would be very meaningful, and can be made to any of the above-mentioned organizations. The family wishes to thank Carol Murphy for the years of love, friendship, and care she gave Jim. They also wish to thank the staff at The Elms at Abbottswood for their loving care of Jim these past few years, and the caregivers at Well-Spring Home Care Solutions. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N Elm St
