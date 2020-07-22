RUFFIN Buford Odell Scott, 76, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23 at Growing Oaks Community Church. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
Growing Oaks Community Church
7921 US Hwy 158 West
Reidsville, NC 27320
