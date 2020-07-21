Buford Odell Scott, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Brian Center in Eden, NC. Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. at Growing Oaks Community Church. Private family burial will be in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Otha and Byrd Goad Scott and had lived his entire life in Rockingham County. He was a retired adjuster for American Tobacco Co. and later for Brown Williamson Tobacco Company. A member of Calvary Baptist Church, he attended Growing Oaks Community Church, loved gardening and working with his hands. He was a member of BCTWIU Local #192 and the National Rifle Association. Buford was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard and George Scott. Survivors include his wife: Ruth Setliff Scott of the home, son: Randy Scott (Tammy) of Trinity, AL, daughters: Sophia Martin (Warren) of Danville, VA, and Kimberly Bass (Thomas) of Greensboro, NC. stepsons: Brandon Poindexter (Melinda) and Byron Poindexter, both of Eden, NC, grandchildren: Lee Bryan, Liana Bryan, Brittany Oliver, Joseph Michael "Joey" Scott, David Bass, Olivia Bass, Elizabeth Bass, Holden Poindexter, Reagan Poindexter, Chandler Poindexter, Jessica Easter, Reggie Manuel, and Chamberlyn Webster, great-grandchildren: Abram Bryan, Gracie Bryan, Brycen Oliver, Blaise Oliver, and Hayden Easter. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Growing Oaks Community Church, 7921 US Hwy 158 West, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
